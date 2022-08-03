Schools near Ukrainian border in Russia’s Belgorod Region to be closed — Governor

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Schools and kindergartens in the Belgorod Region located within five kilometers from the border with Ukraine will be closed with children enrolled in other educational institutions, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"In five municipalities - Krasnaya Yaruga, Grayvoron, Borisovka, the Belgorodsky and Shebekinsky districts and precincts - for now, we will restrict the operations of schools and kindergartens located in a five-kilometer zone adjacent to the border. They will be closed. The children will attend the schools and kindergartens determined by municipal authorities," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The governor added that in four territories near the border, in Rovenki, Veydelevka, Valuyka and Volokonovka, the operations of schools and kindergartens will begin in a usual format on September 1.

The press service of the regional government told journalists that there are 21 schools in this five-kilometer zone with over 2,000 children enrolled and more than 290 children in pre-school. Also, there are five kindergartens with a total of over 100 children attending them.

The high level of a terrorist threat in the Belgorod Region has been extended until August 8. The region recorded multiple instances of the Ukrainian side shelling the territories near the border resulting in fatalities and casualties.