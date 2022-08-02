Russia’s security guaranteed amid likely tensions over Taiwan — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The security of Russia’s borders is firmly protected in all situations, including the possible surge of tensions in the light of plans by the speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, to visit Taiwan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"Regardless of the risk of any provocative situations, you know that the security of our borders is firmly guaranteed along the entire perimeter by Russia’s Armed Forces," Peskov said when asked about likely effects of Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan.

The escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait occurred amid reports Pelosi might pay a visit to Taipei. Earlier, Taiwanese media also reported, citing an unnamed military observer, that China’s two aircraft carriers had set course towards the Taiwan Strait area.

The rumored visit by the speaker of the lower house of the US Congress to Taiwan may be the first one by an American politician of this rank in the last 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington that if the visit does take place, it will not remain without consequences. China said it would take harsh measures. Washington believes that in light of Pelosi’s potential trip Beijing might take steps capable of triggering a crisis. For one, it may carry out missile launches or conduct military exercises.