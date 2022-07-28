Baltic Sea turns into NATO-dominated region — Medvedev

SORTAVALA /Republic of Karelia/, July 28. /TASS/. The Baltic Sea is now turning into a region in actual fact dominated by NATO, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"In general, this (Sweden's and Finland's accession to NATO - TASS) certainly worsens the security situation in the Baltic region, since the Baltic Sea becomes in point of fact a sea where NATO countries dominate," Medvedev told journalists after a meeting focused on the security of Russia's northwestern borders.

According to him, "this creates the situation, which for Karelia means that the longest border, which Karelia has with Finland, becomes the border of the Russian Federation with NATO, and a number of other negative consequences emerge in this case".