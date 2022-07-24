Ukrainian nationalists destroy over 7,000 civilian infrastructure facilities

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have destroyed over 7,000 civilian infrastructure facilities, Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said.

"They are intensively shelling the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics [DPR and LPR], delivering violent and unprincipled strikes against civilians, civilian infrastructure facilities, including childcare facilities," Bastrykin said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily. "They are shelling not only the DPR and LPR but their own territories as well with the aim of accusing later Russian troops of this."

"They do not care at all about people’s lives. Nationalists have destroyed or partly damaged over 7,000 civilian infrastructure facilities, including residential houses, schools, kindergartens and transportation vehicles," he said adding that the use of force by Ukrainian nationalists cannot be justified.