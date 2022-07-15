‘Brussels must admit its mistake:’ Orban hits out at EU’s Russia-targeted sanctions

VIENNA, July 15. /TASS/. The European Union’s sanctions against Russia are only harming EU countries instead of helping Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"There are countries who are committed to the policy of sanctions, but Brussels must admit that it was a mistake and that this policy failed to live up to expectations, bedsides, it even had the opposite effect," the head of the Hungarian government told the Kossuth radio station.

"They thought that the policy of sanctions would hurt the Russians, but it’s hurting us even more," Orban pointed out, referring to the EU members who pursued tougher sanctions pressure on Moscow.

When focusing on the European Union’s discussion of the seventh package of sanctions against Russia, he mentioned that "Hungary has always opposed sanctions because they don’t help Ukraine." "The policy of sanctions cannot shorten the war," the prime minister emphasized. "Europe must admit that it chose the wrong tactics," he added.