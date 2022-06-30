Sanctions against Russian companies complicate business process, states Putin

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Although Western sanctions were not officially imposed on a number of Russian goods, restrictions introduced against domestic companies, complicate business process, President Vladimir Putin noted on Thursday.

"Officially they, [food and fertilizers] are not included in the sanctions - this is true. But the owners of our companies that produce fertilizers, and even their family members, came under sanctions. This complicates signing of contracts," Putin said at talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Kremlin on Thursday.

The Russian leader also recalled that sanctions were imposed on cargo insurance and complicate financial transactions.

"They did not officially impose sanctions on some products, but created such conditions that it became much more difficult to supply them to foreign markets," Putin added.

He referred to the example of Belarus, which is one of the leading countries in the production of food and fertilizers, but direct sanctions have been imposed on these goods. Putin pointed to the significant share of Russia and Belarus in the global fertilizer market.