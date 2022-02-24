Minsk calls reports of its participation of country's military in Donbass op 'fake'

MINSK, February 24. /TASS/. The Belarusian Defense Ministry called reports that the Belarus' military personnel allegedly take part in a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Donbass "fake," Head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate for Ideology Work Major General Leonid Kasinsky said on Thursday.

"The statement concerning the participation of the Belarusian Armed Forces in the special military operation in Donbass is fake," Kasinsky noted.

He said that "individual units and subunits of the Armed Forces of the Belarusian Republic carry out a set of activities to increase combat readiness in order to rule out a sudden attack."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday that Russian troops were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. It emphasized that Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons. Civilians are not threatened, it assured.