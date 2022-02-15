Dependence on import threatens Russia’s economic security — Security Council

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s dependence on import of certain kinds of feedstock creates serious risks for national economic security, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"It is believed that our country is very rich, that the overwhelming majority of minerals are present in our deposits and indeed our mineral and resource base is among the world’s largest ones," Medvedev said. "However, this is the overall picture while in reality it is not so simple. The main point is that huge reserves of valuable feedstock are far from being always used rationally and they can be turned to the benefit of our economy and our nationals," he noted.

"The imbalance between export and import of individual kinds of mineral resources exists" as well, the official said. "Let me say directly, despite the vast size of our country, provision of a significant part of mineral and feedstock resources for it, we have the dependence on deliveries from other countries, which poses serious risks for economic security of the state," Medvedev added.

"We have problems with importing many kinds of strategic mineral resources: manganese, chromium, lithium, beryllium and rhenium almost in full, titanium almost in full, zirconium and plenty of other kinds of strategic resources of such kind," he added.