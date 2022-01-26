US gives Ukrainian neo-Nazis ‘carte blanche’ for provocations — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. Together with Washington’s political support, Ukrainian neo-Nazis receive a ‘carte blanche’ for provocations, the Russian embassy in the US said in a statement on Facebook.

"US Department of State and Pentagon press-services almost on a daily basis brag about their efforts to build up military assistance to the Kiev regime. The US authorities do this being aware that American lethal weapons will end up in the hands of militants and terrorists in Ukraine. Together with the political and material support of Washington, the neo-Nazis, in fact, receive a ‘carte blanche’ for provocations and carrying out military actions in Donbass," the statement reads.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Tuesday that the US planned to send more military aid to Ukraine. Another batch of weapons arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday. According to media reports, it contains 300 Javelin anti-tank missiles.