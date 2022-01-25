US authorities inform Kiev on response to Russia’s proposals, says Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 26. /TASS/. The US administration has informed the Ukrainian authorities on its written response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees and took Kiev’s position into consideration, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing on Tuesday.

Asked whether the Ukrainian officials were consulted about what this response was going to be, he said: "Yes. <...> When it comes to <...> Ukraine we have not only informed them and given them a preview of what will be in this report, but we have actually explicitly solicited their feedback and incorporated that feedback into our report.".