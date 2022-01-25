Russian, French leaders to discuss situation in Ukraine before end of week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Emmanuel Macron of France will address over the phone the situation around Ukraine before the end of this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"By the end of this week, such talks will be held. The preparations are underway now," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

In response to the question, whether the heads of state are also going to touch upon the possible Normandy format summit, Peskov recalled that political advisers would soon hold talks in Paris. "Let’s wait for the outcomes of their meeting, and they will address the prospects for resuming contacts at various levels," the spokesman said.

On Wednesday, a Normandy-format (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) meeting of political advisers is going to take place in Paris. The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak.

Earlier, the Elysee Palace unveiled that Macron planned to discuss over the phone with Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky the situation around Ukraine in the next few days.