Russian lawmaker advises US to draft ‘at least one scenario’ of mending ties with Moscow

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Instead of spending taxpayers’ money on its Russia-related fantasies and phobias, the US administration should think about at least one scenario of mending ties with Moscow, First Deputy Chair of the State Duma committee on international affairs Vyacheslav Nikonov said.

US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in a Financial Times interview on Saturday that the US administration has drafted 18 scenarios of action in case of a presumed ‘Russian invasion’ of Ukraine.

"As it turns out, this is where taxpayers’ money go - to finance fantasies and phobias. They should think about at least one scenario of mending relations with Moscow instead," Nikonov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.