Lavrov to sum up results of foreign ministry’s work in 2021 on January 14

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a news conference on Friday to sum up the results of the ministry’s work in 2021, the ministry said on Monday.

"A news conference of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the results of the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2021 will be held at the Russian foreign ministry’s press center (in a hybrid format) on January 14," it said.

The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m. Moscow time.

The Russian top diplomat traditionally sums up the results of the ministry’s work throughout the previous year in January.