Blinken’s remarks on restoring USSR won’t help US build unipolar world, MP says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The US uses Cold War rhetoric seeking to establish its hegemony while trying to scare the world with the threat of the restoration of the USSR although fewer and fewer people believe the myths it creates, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday while commenting on the recent remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Earlier, Blinken in an interview with CNN asserted that geopolitically Russia wants to restore the order that had existed during the Soviet era. Additionally, the US expects Kazakhstan to explain its appeal to the CSTO to deploy a military contingent to restore stability in the country.

"The remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are worth a separate ‘Global Gendarme’ nomination. One minute, Washington is conjuring up ghosts of the USSR, the next minute, the State Department is demanding a report from Kazakhstan on the necessity of engaging the collective CSTO forces in order to normalize the situation in the country against the background of a terror threat," the lawmaker stated.

According to him, "scary stories about ‘re-Sovietization’ won’t help to gain an advantage in attempting to build a unipolar world." "Increasingly fewer people believe the myth of ‘American exclusivity’ in today’s reality, while such statements increasingly resemble Cold War rhetoric and a bloc standoff. And they sound particularly symbolic against the background of the beginning of the Geneva talks," the legislator pointed out.

Commenting on Blinken’s remarks on the necessity to peacefully settle the turbulence in Kazakhstan, the lawmaker pointed to the suppression of the unrest that unfolded on January 6, 2021, in Washington DC, when their demonstrators were deemed by US officials to be extremist. "Why wasn’t it possible to leave things be and not meddle in the affairs of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria? The answer is - double standards and the continuation of the struggle to establish one's own hegemony," he concluded.