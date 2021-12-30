Putin hopes for constructive dialogue in holiday message to German leadership

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, conveying his hope that the two countries would build a constructive dialogue and mutual cooperation in 2022, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Thursday.

The Russian head of state pointed out that "numerous challenges that Europe and the entire world are currently facing emphasize the need to pool the efforts of the international community."

"In this regard, the Russian president conveyed [his] hope for a constructive dialogue and mutual cooperation in various fields in 2022, which would be in line with the core interests of the Russian and German people and would also help strengthen global stability and security," the Kremlin press service added.