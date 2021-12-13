Senior Russian diplomat to meet with US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov confirmed to TASS on Monday that he would hold a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried during her visit to Moscow.

"The meeting with [US] Assistant Secretary of State Donfried has been confirmed," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

The US Department of State said in a statement on December 11 that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried would pay a visit to Moscow and Kiev and then travel to Brussels. As the US Department of State specified, during her working trip, the Assistant Secretary would meet with senior government officials "to discuss Russia’s military buildup and to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."

As a source in the Russian president’s administration told TASS, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak was due to hold a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried.