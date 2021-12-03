Russia criticizes OPCW decision on chemicals for law enforcement

HAGUE, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on Friday criticized the group’s decision on some chemicals for law enforcement purposes.

The decision, formally titled "Understanding Regarding the Aerosolised Use of Central Nervous System-Acting Chemicals for Law Enforcement Purposes" was adopted by the OPCW on December 1 and was supported by the US and its allies while Russia and some other countries voted against, said the envoy, Alexander Shulgin.

The decision runs counter to the Chemical Weapons Convention and doesn’t spell out which chemicals it wants to ban, said Shulgin, who’s Russia’s permanent representative to the OPCW.

"There are about 10,000 such substances and they are used in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and other areas," he said.

Russia believes the decision won’t have any "political and practical" consequences, he said.