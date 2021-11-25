Top diplomats of China, Russia, India to meet via video conference on November 26

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of China, Russia and India - Wang Yi, Sergey Lavrov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - will meet via video conference on November 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On November 26, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will take part in a meeting of the top diplomats of Russia, China and India that will be held via video conference," he said.

According to Zhao Lijian, the parties will particularly discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as pressing regional and global issues.

"During the upcoming meeting, China expects to boost communications, strengthen mutual trust and reach a consensus with Russia and India, sending a positive signal to the world," the diplomat added.