Russia calls on Turkey to take concerns about military technical ties with Kiev seriously

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to take Moscow’s concerns about Turkey’s military technical cooperation with Ukraine seriously, since it encourages Ukraine’s militarization, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"We called for our concerns about Turkish-Ukrainian military technical cooperation, which encourages Ukraine’s further militarization, to be taken seriously," it said.

"The Russian side stressed that Kiev’s policy of escalating tensions in the southeast of the country, encouraged by Western partners, is fraught with dangerous destabilization of the situation," the ministry said.

The ministers also touched upon other aspects of the international agenda, including the situation in the South Caucasus and the Balkans, as well as bilateral matters. "The sides discussed current issues of bilateral relations and a schedule of future Russian-Turkish top-and high-level contacts," the ministry added.