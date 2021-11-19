OSCE must ensure Special Monitoring Mission’s impartiality in Ukraine, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) for Ukraine must provide unbiased assessments of the human rights situation in this country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the wake of his talks with OSCE Chairwoman, Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde.

"And, of course, we expect that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission operation will ensure impartiality when observing the human rights situation across the entire territory of Ukraine, where the human rights situation, especially considering linguistic and educational rights of ethnic minorities, is very, very regrettable," he said

Lavrov also called on related international organizations to fight for the cancellation of discriminative decisions.

"But Kiev continues getting its way, and we do not observe any serious intention among our Western colleagues to thwart these most blatant violations of both the Ukrainian Constitution and Kiev’s numerous obligations under the international European conventions," the Minister underscored.

The top diplomat noted that the SMM must work with Donetsk and Lugansk directly, because, without doing so, it would be impossible to ensure the necessary weight and authority of international observers among the self-proclaimed republics’ population.

"Without this, it would be impossible to ensure the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," he concluded.