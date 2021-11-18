Moscow concerned about US attitude towards role of nuclear weapons - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 18./TASS/. Moscow is concerned about Washington’s attitude towards the role of nuclear weapons and its readiness to lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Channel One on Thursday.

"Many things that are happening in the US from the point of view of their attitude towards the role of nuclear weapons worry us. They are lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, preparing for this doctrinally and materially," the diplomat said.

On November 2, the United States Strategic Command announced the start of the annual Global Thunder 22 exercise in the US. The aim of the exercise is to assess the possibilities of increasing readiness of nuclear forces and capabilities of strategic deterrence.