MOSCOW, November 18./TASS/. Attempts by the Ukrainian authorities to resolve the conflict in Donbass by force would be a move towards another disaster, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One on Thursday.

"NATO weapons are being pumped into Ukraine," he told the TV channel. "All this encourages hotheads to think about trying to solve the Donbass problem through force in conditions when the Minsk agreements are stalled, that is to make one more step towards a new disaster," Peskov said.