Moscow, Damascus praise work on refugee return, says Russian envoy

DAMASCUS, November 17./TASS/. Russia and Syria give high marks to the efforts of the parties aimed at ensuring conditions for the return of Syrian refugees, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said after a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday.

Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma Anna Kuznetsova and Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of the Russian coordination headquarters on the return of Syrian refugees also participated.

"During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the positive results achieved through the active and efficient work, as well as efforts of both sides aimed to ensure proper conditions for the return of the refugees to their home cities and villages in Syria," Lavrentyev said.

According to him, Moscow and Damascus also emphasized a high pace of national reconciliation in Syria, and emphasized the importance of bilateral relations and memorandums of understanding, signed by the coordination agencies of Russia and Syria.

"Such events will be continued at different levels with an aim to put into practice the recommendations and signed agreements, as well as to bolster cooperation between the authorities of Russian and Syrian regions," the Russian envoy said.

According to him, the aim of the meetings of the coordination headquarters is not only to facilitate the process of the return of Syrian refugees, but also to improve the situation in the country and strengthen ties between the two friendly peoples.