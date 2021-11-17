Russia security chief, US security adviser hold talks as preparation for top-level contact

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The talks between Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan were constructive and were held in preparation for forthcoming contacts between the two countries at the highest level, the Russian Security Council said on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, Nikolai Patrushev and Jake Sullivan agreed to join efforts to improve the atmosphere of Russian-US relations and increase trust between the two countries," says the statement issued after the telephone conversation.

It was reported that the talks were "held in a constructive manner, as part of preparations for forthcoming contacts at the highest level."

The secretary of the Russian Security Council maintains regular contact with the US national security adviser. They had held six telephone conversations and one face-to-face meeting earlier in the year.