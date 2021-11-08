Return of detained Russian ship crew from Denmark being considered — embassy

STOCKHOLM, November 8. /TASS/. The issue of the return of the crew and researchers from the Russian Akademik Ioffe research vessel that was detained in Denmark is being discussed, a spokeswoman for the Russian embassy in Denmark told TASS on Monday.

"The issue is being considered but there is no final decision yet," said Maria Syrovatko.

Russia’s embassy told TASS earlier that there were 38 crewmembers and 23 research fellows aboard the ship. The embassy maintains contact with them and will offer consular assistance if necessary.

The Akademik Ioffe was detained in Denmark’s Skagen on November 1 and the ship’s papers were seized. The Russian embassy received copies of court rulings used as a basis for the ship’s detention. These documents were referred to the Russian foreign ministry.

The lawsuit that prompted the ship’s detention was launched by the Canadian company One Ocean Expeditions Ltd. in connection with the vessel’s previous commercial activities. The sum of the lawsuit stands at 40 million Danish krone, or 6.22 million US dollars. The Canadian company claims it had to cut short an Arctic cruise and cancel all following voyages after the ship ran ashore in 2018 and stayed ashore for several hours. The company blames the accident on the crew.

One Ocean Expeditions Ltd. Earlier lodged a lawsuit against the shipowner but failed to recover the money and opted for a conservative attachment. A court in Denmark’s Hjorring satisfied the Canadian company’s motion.

Earlier, the Akademik Ioffe was about to be detained in Portugal but managed to sail off before the court ruling was pronounced. That is why the Danish court did not notify the Russian side about its ruling.

The ship’s captain expressed protest against the detention, saying that it is a purely research vessel and has only crewmembers and researchers aboard. He said he knew about the grounding accident but thought it had been settled.

According to the court ruling of last Tuesday, the Akademik Ioffe will stay in Denmark until its owner secures the Canadian company’s suit. The court ruled that the ship has food, water and fuel to last for 60 days.