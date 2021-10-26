‘Essential channel for dialogue’: Lavrov lauds Barents cooperation, Norway’s warm welcome

TROMSO /Norway/, October 26. /TASS/. Cooperation within the framework of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) is an important channel for dialogue and a bridge for its member countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reported on Tuesday at the 18th Ministerial Session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

"[We are] convinced that Barents cooperation remains sort of a bridge and an essential channel for dialogue among our countries. Within its framework, member countries can discuss key regional issues in a business-like and constructive way, free from any political oscillations," he said.

Lavrov thanked his Norwegian colleagues and personally his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt for the warm welcome and for arranging the in-person session. "For us diplomats, the need for real-time communication cannot be overestimated. Despite the fact that Tromso is located beyond the Arctic Circle, the atmosphere is very warm here," Lavrov stressed.