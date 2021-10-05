Putin to work on his birthday, celebrate with loved ones later, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will work on his birthday, October 7, but in the evening will definitely mark the occasion with his loved ones, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, he (Putin - TASS) has working plans for this day, despite the birthday," the Kremlin official said. The spokesman added that the president "frequently holds work-related events on his personal holiday."

"Nobody has any doubts that, at least, in the evening he will definitely celebrate with his nearest and dearest, this happens more often," Putin’s press secretary noted. He explained that the head of state is not observing "that special self-isolation" anymore that he observed in mid-September due to coronavirus cases in his inner circle.

On October 7, Putin will turn 69.