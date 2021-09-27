Russia brands European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations as undesirable

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office designated the activities of an NGO known as the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations as undesirable in the country, the office's press service told TASS on Monday.

''The Prosecutor General's Office, based on the consideration of materials that have been obtained, on September 27, decided to designate the activity of the international non-governmental organization the European Network of Election Monitoring Organizations (ENEMO) as undesirable in the Russian Federation," the office said.

The reason for the decision is that "ENEMO’s activity poses a threat to the foundations of the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security,'' the agency said. The information about the decision has been sent to the Justice Ministry to make an entry in the list of foreign and international non-governmental organizations, whose activity has been deemed undesirable in Russia, as well as for publication.