With 90% of reports processed, United Russia gets 49.66% of votes — CEC

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. With 90% of the election commissions' reports processed the United Russia party's candidates get 49.66% of the votes in the State Duma elections on the party ticket, as follows from the Central Election Commission statistics uploaded to the screen at the CEC information center on Monday.

According to preliminary calculations, United Russia wins about 112 mandates on the party ticket. Also, its nominees are in the lead in 195 single mandate constituencies. On aggregate, United Russia is likely to have a constitutional majority in the lower house of parliament (more than 300 seats).

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is second with 19.56%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, third with 7.51%, A Just Russia, fourth with 7.38%, and New People, fifth with 5.33%. For now, these five parties have cleared the five-percent hurdle required for representation in the State Duma.

Number six is the Party of Pensioners (2.51%), number seven, the Communists of Russia (1.31%) and Yabloko (1.16%). All other parties received less than one percent of the votes. A total of 14 parties participated in the elections.

The elections of the 8th State Duma were held over a period of three days — September 17, 18 and 19. Alongside the elections of the lower house there were direct elections of the heads of nine constituent regions of Russia and 39 regional legislatures.