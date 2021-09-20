Russia expects Taliban to keep their promises — senior diplomat

TASHKENT, September 20. /TASS/. Moscow is expecting that the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will honor their promises to stabilize Afghanistan even though it is not a smooth ride, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Monday.

"We expect the Taliban to keep those promises given in some of their statements. It is not all smooth, but we still hope that joint efforts will achieve stabilization in this country," he noted.

The diplomat added that the rapid collapse in Afghanistan led to an increase in extremist risks for Russia and Central Asia. According to him, a stabilization in the country will make it possible for Moscow to build its relations with Kabul.