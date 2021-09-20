Independent Public Monitoring gets almost 700 reports of electoral violations

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Almost 700 reports of electoral violations have been submitted to the election monitoring center of the Independent Public Monitoring association, the organization’s executive director Alena Bulgakova has said.

In words, the organizations received 684 reports of violations, about 450 of them turned out to be false.

"The problem was solved in 213 cases," she said.

A total of 14 political parties participated in the elections to the eighth Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) that were held on September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters also cast their ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions and members of 39 regional parliaments.