SCO countries oppose double standards for human rights — declaration

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) oppose the use of double standards for human rights and interference in the domestic affairs of other countries in the name of protecting human rights, according to the Dushanbe Declaration adopted at the Tajikistan-hosted SCO summit.

The member states committed to abiding by the United Nations Charter and confirmed the universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated nature of all human rights, as well as their obligations to respect human rights and basic freedoms. The SCO countries stand against the use of double standards for human rights and interference in the domestic affairs of other countries in the name of protecting human rights, the document said.

The SCO countries also highlighted the need to strictly and consistently respect the historical traditions and the sovereign equality of all states.