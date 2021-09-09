BRICS countries call for preventing terrorists from carrying out attacks from Afghanistan

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The leaders of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have called on countries to prevent terrorists from carrying out attacks from Afghanistan in the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 13th BRICS summit.

"We underscore the priority of fighting terrorism, including preventing attempts by terrorist organizations to use Afghan territory as a terrorist sanctuary and to carry out attacks against other countries, as well as drug trade within Afghanistan. We emphasize the need to address the humanitarian situation and to uphold human rights, including those of women, children, and minorities," the document reads.

After the United States announced plans for its troop pullout from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take the country under its control. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. On September 7, the Taliban announced a new Afghan government consisting only of the movement’s members, the majority of whom are ethnic Pashtuns.