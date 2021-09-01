Russia welcomes remarks by Biden, Macron to stop imposing democracy globally — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the recent statements by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the necessity to stop foisting democracy on other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"[That] point was made by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron when both of them said, with an interval of one-two days, that it was time to stop intervening in the internal affairs of other states with the aim of imposing the West’s brand of democracy on them. We welcome such statements, and for a long time we have been advocating that lessons must be learned from the adventures that our Western colleagues were getting themselves into over the last few decades," he explained.

"Following the tragedy in Afghanistan and the hasty retreat of the US and all its NATO allies, an entire chorus of voices began resounding in Europe to rely on themselves from now on, regarding all foreign policy matters, especially those involving the deployment of armed forces, rather than on the guidance provided by Washington that could change at the drop of a hat," the top diplomat underscored.