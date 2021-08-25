Putin, Xi agree to boost coordination on Afghanistan — TV

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to boost coordination on Afghanistan on Wednesday, China Central Television reported.

"China is ready to bolster dialogue on Afghanistan with Russia and other members of the international community," the TV channel quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

According to China Central Television, Putin agreed to Xi Jinping’s proposal to strengthen coordination on the Afghan track.

"We intend to establish a political framework for open and tolerant interaction with all interested parties in Afghanistan," the Chinese leader specified.

On August 15, Taliban fighters (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh announced that, in the absence of the head of state, the constitution empowered him to become the caretaker president and urged the Afghan people to join the resistance against the Taliban radical movement. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.