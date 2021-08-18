West proved "Navalny case" a provocation over past year - Russia’s foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The actions of Germany and its allies in the year since the events surrounding blogger Alexey Navalny show that it was a planned provocation against Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The actions taken by the German government and its allies over the past 12 months clearly indicate that a planned provocation was conducted against our country. It was aimed at discrediting the Russian Federation before the world community and harming its national interests," the statement says.