Berlin unwilling to respond to Moscow’s requests in "Navalny case" - foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. In bilateral contacts with Russia, Germany makes no secret of the fact that it does not intend to respond in detail to Russia’s requests regarding blogger Alexey Navalny, considering his case as closed, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement on the one-year anniversary of the "Navalny case".

The Foreign Ministry recalled that Germany had left a total of eight requests from the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office concerning the "Navalny case" without any comprehensive answers.

"Senior representatives of the German Foreign Ministry make no secret during bilateral contacts that Berlin has no intention of responding in any concrete way to the aforementioned requests from the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, stating that Germany considers the issue of the Russian blogger’s ‘poisoning’ to be closed. This openly provocative position proves that Berlin and its allies are either trying to hush up the story, which was hyped up by them and which is still multiplying questions highly uncomfortable for them, or are satisfied with the internationally political effect achieved by the escalation of this plot, or have realized the futility of further action," the Foreign Ministry said.