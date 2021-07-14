Russia to update foreign policy concept in accordance with security strategy — ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Benchmarks set by Russia’s revised national security strategy will be taken into account while updating the country’s foreign policy concept, the deputy head of the foreign ministry’s press and information department, Oleg Gavrilov, told senators on Tuesday.

"The work to update the [foreign policy] concept is already under way. I cannot give you the exact timeframe at the moment, but this is a matter of foreseeable future," he said at a session of the Federation Council’s temporary commission for protecting state sovereignty and preventing meddling into Russia’s internal affairs.

In his words, the revised document will "maintain continuity as to the cornerstones of our foreign policy: independence, multiple vectors and pragmatism."

"Importantly, Russia will remain open for interaction with all countries and groups of countries," the official added.

On July 3, 2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to approve the country’s new national security strategy. It replaced an older version, dated October 31, 2015.