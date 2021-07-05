Russian security chief, Qatari emir’s adviser discuss security ties, 2022 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Mohammed al-Misnad, the Qatari emir’s national security adviser, focused on security issues at talks in Moscow, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

The meeting touched upon "bilateral cooperation between intelligence agencies, law enforcement bodies, and military departments."

"The focus was on the issues of ensuring public order at mass events (including during preparations for the World Cup in Qatar [in 2022]), counteracting terrorism, and combatting crime in cyberspace," the statement says.

Additionally, the Russian and Qatari officials exchanged views on regional security during the talks, the Russian Security Council noted.

Qatar will host the FIFA World Cup in the autumn of 2022. The previous championship was held in Russia in 2018.