Putin praises Turkmen leader, vows Moscow-Ashgabat partnership to be further cultivated

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent an address to his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow where he expressed certainty that the strategic partnership between the two countries will continue to be fostered, Turkmenistan State News Agency published the text of Putin’s address sent to congratulate Berdimuhamedow on his birthday.

Putin noted that Turkmenistan, under its leader, is confidently moving forward on social and economic issues and is playing a constructive role in regional and international affairs.

"We highly appreciate your efforts aimed at strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries," the address notes. "I am sure that through joint efforts, we will continue to build up the mutually beneficial ties between Russia and Turkmenistan in all spheres. It undeniably meets the core interests of our friendly nations and follows the course of ensuring stability and security in Central Asia and the Caspian Region," the Russian president added.