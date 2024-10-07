Turkmenistan's leader hopes to strengthen strategic partnership with Russia

ASHGABAT, October 7. /TASS/. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent birthday greetings to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Neytralny Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

"We in Turkmenistan highly appreciate your great personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between our states and hope for further strengthening of the strategic partnership based on long-standing traditions of mutual respect, trust and good neighborliness," the newspaper quoted Berdimuhamedov as saying.

His father, politician Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, also sent congratulations to the Russian leader. "Traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and Russia, which are of a long-term and strategic nature, are constantly developing in various directions. I firmly believe that joint efforts will further strengthen Turkmen-Russian interstate relations and mutually beneficial partnership for the benefit of our peoples," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

The Turkmen leadership wished Putin good health, full of vitality and energy, and great success in his responsible public office for the benefit of all the people of Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his birthday today. He turns 72. It will be the 21st time that he will celebrate his birthday in the highest state office.