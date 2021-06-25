Kremlin confirms Russian, Chinese presidents will hold talks via video link on June 28

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold talks via video link on Monday, June 28, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On June 28, 2021, a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping timed to the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation will take place via video link," the report said.

According to the Kremlin, the heads of state will exchange congratulations and assess the current state of strategic partnership between Russia and China and the prospects for its development. It is also planned to discuss pressing bilateral and global issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying earlier said that the two leaders would hold talks via video link on June 28.