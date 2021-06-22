Putin tells Cuban leader about his impressions after talks with US president

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin shared his impressions of the talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva on June 16 with Cuban President Miguel D·az-Canel, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The Russian president shared his impressions after the recent Russian-US summit in Geneva," it said.

The presidents of the two countries agreed to continue contacts.

The telephone call was initiated by the Cuban side.

Earlier in the day, the Russian president had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The Geneva summit results were among the topics.

A Russian-US summit took place in the Swiss capital city of Geneva on JUne 16. The initiative came from Washington. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United Statess discussed the current state of and prospects for further development of bilateral relations, issues of strategic stability, international matters, including cooperation in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. The leaders also announced that the ambassadors would return to Moscow and Washington in the near future. Antonov was among the members of the Russian delegation.