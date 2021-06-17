Putin urges to pool efforts in tackling cybercrime instead of pointing fingers

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it necessary for countries to pool efforts in tackling cybercrime instead of "dogfighting" and pointing fingers.

"Instead of dogfighting, as we say in Russia, quarrelling and pointing fingers, wouldn't it be better to pool efforts in tackling cybercrime?" he said at a meeting with graduates of the personnel reserve program of the Higher School of Public Administration on Thursday.

Russia and the US agreed to launch consultations on cybersecurity, Putin told reporters on Wednesday, June 16, following the talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva.