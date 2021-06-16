Putin says he had no illusions about relations with US, cannot have any

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he had no illusions about relations with the United States, either before or after his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

"I did not have any old [illusions], and you are talking about new ones. Where did you get it about illusions?" Putin asked a reporter at the news conference after the Russia-US summit on Wednesday.

"There are no illusions and there cannot be any," he added.

On Wednesday, Geneva hosted the Russia-US summit, which was initiated by Washington.