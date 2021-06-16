Putin heading to Geneva for Russian-US summit

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Geneva to attend the Russian-US summit on Wednesday, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

The flight took off nearly an hour ago. Putin is expected to arrive in Geneva at around 12:30 local time (13:30 Moscow Time) and visit Villa La Grange, where he is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden at 13:00 (14:00 Moscow Time).

The talks will last nearly 5 hours. The final press conference of the Russian leader is due at 19:00 Moscow Time.

According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russia-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and ironing out regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.