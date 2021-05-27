Russia is interested in advancing bilateral cooperation with Gabon — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia is interested in strengthening friendly relations and advancing bilateral cooperation with Gabon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at negotiations with his Gabonese counterpart Pacome Moubelet-Boubeya on Thursday.

"We are interested in the systematic strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and in advancing bilateral cooperation in all fields," he said.

"We do see the reciprocal intention on your side, as it was confirmed in the course the meeting our presidents held in July 2018. I hope for discussing the outlook for bilateral relations and cooperation in international organizations, in the first place, in the United Nations," Lavrov said.

The Gabonese foreign minister stressed that he counted on Russia's assistance in improving the quality of life in his country.

"I would like to point out that my country is stepping up efforts to improve the quality of life and in this respect we pin great hopes on Russia. I would like to use this metaphor: we would like to see not a hand extended to us, but our own hand shaken," Moubelet-Boubeya said.