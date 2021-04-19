Russia to continue to respond to US sanctions under principle of reciprocity — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia will continue to respond to US sanctions under the principle of reciprocity, should Washington continue its policy of sanctions pressure against Moscow, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"The principle of reciprocity is an absolute constant here. And decisions were made [on Russia’s reciprocal sanctions] based on this principle. These decisions will continue to be made. In every case, corresponding measures will be taken against the US, of course, should such sanctions policy continue," the spokesman said.

The spokesman underscored that it was not Russia who initiated the exchange of restrictions with the US.

"You know that this is the US’s favorite tactic. We do not agree with it, we do not accept it," he pointed out.