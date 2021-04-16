Kremlin rebukes US over its obsession for sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Washington’s fixation on imposing sanctions remains unacceptable to Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"Clearly, they (the Russian and US presidents) differ in their understanding of how to build mutually beneficial relations taking into account each other’s interests. I suppose, there is no convergence of views here. And, of course, the obsession with sanctions by our American counterparts remains unacceptable," he said, when asked to comment on the address of US President Joe Biden, in which he expressed his readiness for the de-escalation of relations with Russia.