Russia not to worsen relations with US despite Biden’s intolerable remark, says Zakharova

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Although US President Joe Biden has made intolerable remarks in relation to Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia will refrain from a further worsening of bilateral relations, which are already in a stalemate, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"Somebody will be making intolerable statements while we in response will be worsening bilateral relations that are already in a stalemate? There is no logic in this mode of action. To go ahead with destruction and to put a spoke in the wheel is certainly not a strategy or tactic that Russia opts for," she said.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow was going to carry out "large-scale work to inventory bilateral relations."

Earlier, Biden told the television network ABC in an interview that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for Moscow’s alleged intervention in US elections. Also, he answered in the affirmative, when asked if he considered Putin a "killer".